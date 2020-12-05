BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Iran blames his country for any incident that takes place in its territory.

CNN quoted Netanyahu said on Thursday, during a hypothetical meeting with the American Hudson Research Institute, in response to a question about the Iranian authorities holding Israel responsible for the assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh: “They always accuse us. Whether right or wrong, in anything that happens in Iran, and our constant policy is not to comment on such matters, and therefore I will not do that now.”

The Israeli Prime Minister reiterated the importance of confronting Iran’s policies in the region, warning of the consequences of the United States’ possible return to the nuclear agreement concluded between Tehran and the P5 + 1 in 2015.

In this context, Netanyahu referred to the developments in relations between Israel and some Arab countries in the past months, saying that Arab leaders “have realized during the last decade that Israel is not an enemy but an indispensable ally.”

In response to a question about allegations regarding his visit to Saudi Arabia and his recent meeting there with the Crown Prince of the Kingdom, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Netanyahu indicated the necessity of “not believing everything you read in the media.”

Netanyahu’s comments came a day after a statement on the same topic and the same network made by Prince Turki al-Faisal, the former head of Saudi intelligence, in which he said that his country is not preparing for normalization with Israel, and that Saudi Arabia’s credibility is “much higher” than the credibility of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He added, “The Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, denied this completely, and unfortunately the media follow what is issued from Israel and do not follow what is issued from the Kingdom.”