Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has chosen the leader of the allied New Right party to be defence minister in his interim cabinet, his party, Likud, said.
“Netanyahu offered [Naftali] Bennett the office of defence minister and he accepted. His nomination will be put to debate at the next government sitting [on Sunday]”, the statement read.
Likud and New Right have emerged as the biggest faction in the 120-seat parliament with a combined 35 members. Bennett’s nomination will be voided if a new government is sworn in.
The centrist Blue and White party of Netanyahu’s rival, Benny Gantz, came first in the September election with 33 seats and has until November 20 to form a governing coalition. A third snap election is likely if he fails.
In December 2018, Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Education Minister Naftali Bennett said they were quitting the Jewish Home party to form the New Right Party. The announcement reportedly prompted a backlash from right-wing parties and a warning from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud about a split in the right votes ahead of the snap election.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.