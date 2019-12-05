Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for increased pressure on Iran, saying its “empire is tottering” at the beginning of a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Lisbon on Wednesday.
“And I say let’s make it totter even further,” Netanyahu stressed, adding that “Iran’s aggression,” in turn, “is growing.”
“Iran is increasing its aggression as we speak, even today, in the region. They are trying to have staging grounds against us and the region from Iran itself, from Iraq, from Syria, Lebanon, Gaza and Yemen,” the Israeli prime minister said.
Netanyahu refused to comment on media reports about a Wednesday airstrike on an Iranian-controlled weapons storehouse in Eastern Syria.
Source: Ruptly
Advertisements
Share this article:
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.