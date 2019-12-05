Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for increased pressure on Iran, saying its “empire is tottering” at the beginning of a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Lisbon on Wednesday.

“And I say let’s make it totter even further,” Netanyahu stressed, adding that “Iran’s aggression,” in turn, “is growing.”

“Iran is increasing its aggression as we speak, even today, in the region. They are trying to have staging grounds against us and the region from Iran itself, from Iraq, from Syria, Lebanon, Gaza and Yemen,” the Israeli prime minister said.

Netanyahu refused to comment on media reports about a Wednesday airstrike on an Iranian-controlled weapons storehouse in Eastern Syria.

Source: Ruptly

