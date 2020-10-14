BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:35 P.M.) – An Armenian diplomat said that about 4,000 militants loyal to Turkey from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (formerly Jabhat Al-Nusra) and the Sultan Murad Brigade arrived in Karabakh from Libya and Syria to fight alongside the Azerbaijani forces.
According to the former Armenian ambassador to Italy, Sarkis Gazaryan, who was present with 100 people at the sit-in organized by the Armenian community in front of the House of Representatives’ headquarters in Rome to demand an end to the “Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression”.
“The presence of these anti-Armenian jihadists is dangerous, and even more so if we take into account what the UN Secretary-General called for to stop the fighting to prevent the Covid epidemic,” the former Armenian ambassador confirmed in statements to the Italian AKI news agency.
He asked, “Where is the credibility of the policies of some European countries?”
Turkey has been accused of recruiting Syrian militants to fight against the Armenian forces in Karabakh, following their campaign in Libya.
