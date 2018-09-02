DAMASCUS, SYRIA (5:40 P.M.) – Up to 294 militants have been killed in northern Syria since April 26 to date by various  assassination operations, a monitor group said.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights documented the death of 205 militants from various rebel groups including Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, Jaish al-Izza, Ahrar al-Sham and Zinki.

In addition, at least 30 foreign fighters have been also reported dead. Nationalities include Somali, Uzbek, Jordanian and Saudi.

Most of the slain jihadists were killed by assassinations, IEDs or gunfire.

The northwestern province of Idlib is now home for tens of thousands of militants from across Syria.

Zen Adra
http://AlMasdarNews.com

2018-09-02 18:37