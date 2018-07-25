BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 P.M.) – The death toll from the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist attack in the provincial capital of Al-Sweida has risen to 195, a source in Damascus told Al-Masdar News this evening.
The Islamic State’s official media wing has claimed responsibility for this terrorist attack in Sweida city.
This latest terrorist strike by the Islamic State in Al-Sweida is the deadliest attack in Syria in the last two years.
Most of the casualties from this terrorist attack were civilians, despite contrasting claims by the Islamic State’s official media wing.
The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has responded to the Islamic State’s terrorist attack by launching a large-scale assault in northeast Al-Sweida.
Since they launched this attack, the Syrian Army has killed dozens of terrorist combatants, while also liberating several areas.
