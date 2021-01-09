BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – A new video shared on social media this week showed the Turkish Coast Guard coming across a Greek gunboat in an undisclosed part of the Mediterranean Sea.

In the video that was filmed on an unknown date, the Turkish Coast Guard can be seen speeding past the Greek gunboat and moving in front of the ship.

Another video. Turkish coast guard overtakes Greek navy gunboat. Navy Olympic games ? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yT4ECu00PQ — TIGER (@wrongname46) January 7, 2021

The release of this video coincides with a new report about a Turkish warship running into a Greek vessel in the Aegean Sea.