NATO missile defense system in Romania provided the alliance with valuable information regarding Iran’s missile strike on US bases in Iraq, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday during a joint press conference with Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban.

“When it comes to ballistic missile defense in Romania, in Devesulu, we are, of course, vigilant. We are following the situation very closely,” Stoltenberg said. “The missile defense sites and the radars are, of course, providing us with valuable information, and we continue to follow the situation very closely.”

Tensions in the Middle East escalated following a US drone strike near Baghdad’s airport on January 3, which killed General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force.

In the early hours of January 8, Iran carried out missile strikes on Iraq’s Ain Al-Asad air base and a facility in Erbil, which house US troops, in retaliation for the attack.

Following Iran’s strikes, US President Donald Trump said in an address to the nation that “the United States will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime.”

“These powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behavior,” Trump pointed out, adding, however, that “the United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it.” Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi, in turn, told TASS that Tehran believed its response was enough in terms of retaliation, and did not plan to take further military action.

 

Source: TASS

If that's on any par with Romania "providing" the World with a growing population of mendicant "gypsies", it's entirely credible that might have happened.

Rhodium 10
Romanian Gypsies will steal antennas of that complex to sell them as scrap…

Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Yet another pitiful racist. Romania is not Porkistan.

Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
The Devesulu's radar is a Raytheon AN/TPY-2, it ranges 4,700km and is one of the finest radars you can pick when it comes to nonetheless monitor, but also target ballistic missiles even during exo-atmospheric flight. Theses millimetric radars, if set at their lower thresholds, can even detect… bees!!!! Moreover, it can easily be moved by a C-130, which is a very rare feature when it comes to such powerful radars. When it comes to air defenses, the Thales GS-1000 is the best you can get, when it comes to early warning within the atmosphere, the (€2bn) ONERA's Nostradamus is the… Read more »

