BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:50 P.M.) – NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned on Tuesday, of a “heavy price” if the Western allies withdraw troops from Afghanistan too soon.
Stoltenberg said, “This may allow ISIS fighters to regroup.”
“The price of leaving too quickly or in an uncoordinated way may be very high,” Stoltenberg said in a statement.
He continued, “There is a risk that Afghanistan will once again become a platform for international terrorists to plan and organize attacks on our homelands.”
He added, “ISIS can rebuild the terrorist caliphate in Afghanistan after it lost it in Syria and Iraq.”
In his statement, the Secretary-General of NATO made it clear that there are fewer than 12,000 NATO troops in Afghanistan, including U.S. forces.
The U.S. Defense Department announced on Tuesday, its intention to withdraw 2,000 soldiers from Afghanistan and 500 from Iraq before the end of the current President Donald Trump’s term, according to Reuters.
This reduces the number of American soldiers in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500, while their number in Iraq decreases from 3,000 to 2,500.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.