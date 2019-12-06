Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused NATO of wanting to “dominate the world” while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of 26th Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to Bratislava on Thursday.

“We absolutely understand that NATO wants to dominate the world and wants to eliminate any competitors, including resorting to an information war, trying to unbalance us and China,” Lavrov said, adding that “I think that it is difficult to unbalance us and China. We are well aware of what is happening. We have an answer to all the threats that the Alliance is multiplying in this world.”

Lavrov also commented on Germany’s accusations of Russian officials in the murder of a Georgian citizen in Berlin:

“Russia and Germany have set up channels for communications between law enforcement organs, including to address issues that are associated with a violation of the laws of a country. These channels must be used. If our German partners say that we believe that Russia has not cooperated enough, I don’t know what they base such estimates on,” Lavrov said.

Russian FM went on to compare the situation with the MH17 investigation: “when we ask what is the insufficiency of our cooperation [with JIT], do you know what the answer is? The answer is this: you must admit that you did it, and this answer will act as a good cooperation with the investigation. If our German partners took this as a model, then, probably, we will not succeed with them.”

On Wednesday, December 4th, German Foreign Ministry announced it had declared persona non grata two Russian diplomats based in Berlin in connection with the killing.

“There is no evidence proving the involvement of Russian state agencies in this incident,” Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechayev said on Wednesday, replying to the accusations.

The victim, identified as 41-year old Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, also known as Tornike Kavtarashvili, was shot in Berlin on August 23 in the Kleiner Tiergarten park.

The Berlin police caught the suspected killer, who they identified as a 49-year-old Russian citizen, as he was reportedly trying to dispose of the murder weapon.

Source: Ruptly

Advertisements