Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused NATO of wanting to “dominate the world” while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of 26th Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to Bratislava on Thursday.
“We absolutely understand that NATO wants to dominate the world and wants to eliminate any competitors, including resorting to an information war, trying to unbalance us and China,” Lavrov said, adding that “I think that it is difficult to unbalance us and China. We are well aware of what is happening. We have an answer to all the threats that the Alliance is multiplying in this world.”
Lavrov also commented on Germany’s accusations of Russian officials in the murder of a Georgian citizen in Berlin:
“Russia and Germany have set up channels for communications between law enforcement organs, including to address issues that are associated with a violation of the laws of a country. These channels must be used. If our German partners say that we believe that Russia has not cooperated enough, I don’t know what they base such estimates on,” Lavrov said.
Russian FM went on to compare the situation with the MH17 investigation: “when we ask what is the insufficiency of our cooperation [with JIT], do you know what the answer is? The answer is this: you must admit that you did it, and this answer will act as a good cooperation with the investigation. If our German partners took this as a model, then, probably, we will not succeed with them.”
On Wednesday, December 4th, German Foreign Ministry announced it had declared persona non grata two Russian diplomats based in Berlin in connection with the killing.
“There is no evidence proving the involvement of Russian state agencies in this incident,” Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechayev said on Wednesday, replying to the accusations.
The victim, identified as 41-year old Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, also known as Tornike Kavtarashvili, was shot in Berlin on August 23 in the Kleiner Tiergarten park.
The Berlin police caught the suspected killer, who they identified as a 49-year-old Russian citizen, as he was reportedly trying to dispose of the murder weapon.
Source: Ruptly
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.