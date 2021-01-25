BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) refused to provide Turkey with military equipment because of its support for Azerbaijan.

This claim came during Erdogan’s speech while attending the inauguration of the locally-made “Istanbul” frigate, accompanied by Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and a number of defense industry officials.

The Turkish president said, “We asked our NATO allies to provide us with some war parts, but they refused because of our support for Azerbaijan.”

“That is why we decided to rely on ourselves 100 percent in the military industries,” he continued.

The Turkish President pointed out that “his country is in the top rank of the major countries in the defense industries and the military.”

At the end of December, Erdogan expressed his hope that the joint monitoring center with Russia would be activated to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire in the disputed Nagorno Karabakh region as soon as possible.

According to a statement by the Turkish Defense Ministry, Erdogan addressed the Turkish soldiers who are in Azerbaijan to monitor the ceasefire in Karabakh, saying, “I hope that the joint monitoring center will be activated as soon as possible.”

He added, “I advise the Armenian forces, which are engaging in behavior that violates the ceasefire, to reverse the error.”

Under the auspices of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a ceasefire agreement in Nagorno Karabakh, which was entered into force on November 10, and the Kremlin announced that the Russian President, Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, signed a joint declaration to implement a ceasefire.

The declaration of the ceasefire stipulates that the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces will stop at their current positions and then hand over a number of areas to Baku control.

Source: TRT

