NATO air forces in northern Europe were scrambled on three occasions in the past two days to intercept Russian military planes, the alliance’s press office said Thursday.
“NATO aircraft have been busy over the past two days intercepting Russian aircraft flying close to NATO airspace”, the statement read.
According to the statement, Estonia-based Polish fighter jets were scrambled on 28 April to identify a formation of two Russian Tu-160 long-range bombers and their escorts. The formation was later intercepted again by fighters of the Royal Danish Air Force.
On 29 April, Norwegian F-16 and F-35 fighters were scrambled to intercept two Tu-142 anti-submarine jets of the Russian Northern Fleet near Norway. Two Tu-22 long-range bombers and an Airborne Early Warning aircraft with fighter escorts approached NATO airspace off the coast of Norway later that day and were also intercepted by the Norwegian fighter jets, the statement said.
The Russian Defence Ministry has repeatedly argued that all military flights operate in international airspace and strictly follow international air laws.
Source: Sputnik
