BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:15 P.M.) – The Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evminov, said that NATO fighters escorted ten Tu-142 anti-submarine aircraft while flying over several seas.

“Ten Tu-142 anti-submarine planes made scheduled flights to the remote sea area over the waters of the Black Sea, the Baltic Sea, Norway, the Chukchi Sea and the Beaufort Sea along the Northern Sea Route and over the neutral waters of the Pacific Ocean,” Evminov said.

He pointed out that “NATO fighters escorted Russian aircraft in remote sea areas during the implementation of their missions.”

Russian naval aviation carried out sorties in the remote sea area over the Arctic, the Pacific Ocean and the Baltic Sea, and in some areas Russian aircraft were escorted by NATO fighters, according to the Russian National Defense Administration Center.

In a statement, the Russian Ministry of Defense said, “Within the framework of the Ocean Shield maneuvers (Okean Sheet 2020), the naval aviation of the North Sea Fleet (two Il-38 and 4 Tu-142) and the Pacific Fleet (two Il-38 and 4 Tu-142), and a fleet were carried out, along with the Baltic (two Su-24Ms) and Air Force Long Range Aviation Command aircraft.”

The statement confirmed that the flights took place over the neutral waters of the Arctic Ocean, the Pacific Ocean and the Baltic Sea for more than 12 hours.

