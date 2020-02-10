BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – A new image that surfaced on social media this evening showed the NATO-designated terrorist organization, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), with a U.S.-made armored vehicle in the Idlib countryside.

According to observers, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham was photographed with a U.S.-made M113 armored personnel carrier (APC) in an undisclosed location in the Idlib countryside.

Hayat Tahrir Al Sham designated as a terrorist organisation by US, Canada and even Turkey been supplied with US M113 APC. https://t.co/kVjzGA2vuo — Aldin 🇧🇦 (@aldin_ww) February 10, 2020

The APC, which has made a rare appearance at the Idlib front, was likely given to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham by the Turkish military or the National Liberation Front (NLF).

Recently, the Turkish military has transported a large number of vehicles to the Idlib front to help the militants fend off the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and to prepare for a wide-scale counter-offensive to retake the areas they lost over the last few weeks.

