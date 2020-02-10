BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – A new image that surfaced on social media this evening showed the NATO-designated terrorist organization, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), with a U.S.-made armored vehicle in the Idlib countryside.

READ ALSO: Syrian Army Launches Powerful Attack in Southeastern Idlib

According to observers, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham was photographed with a U.S.-made M113 armored personnel carrier (APC) in an undisclosed location in the Idlib countryside.

The APC, which has made a rare appearance at the Idlib front, was likely given to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham by the Turkish military or the National Liberation Front (NLF).

Recently, the Turkish military has transported a large number of vehicles to the Idlib front to help the militants fend off the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and to prepare for a wide-scale counter-offensive to retake the areas they lost over the last few weeks.

 

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 4
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    4
    Shares
ALSO READ  Breaking: Turkey strikes Syrian Army in Idlib, claims 101 targets destroyed

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Noble Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Karen Bartlett
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Why am I not surprised?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-10 23:13