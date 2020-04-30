BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – A NATO military chopper went missing over the northern region of the Mediterranean last night, the organization announced.

According to reports, a Canadian military chopper was flying along the coast of Greece when it disappeared off the radar, leading NATO to label the aircraft and crew as missing.

The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau later confirmed in a statement that the Canadian military chopper had gone missing off the coast of Greece.

“A Canadian helicopter involved in Operation REASSURANCE with NATO allies has gone missing off the coast of Greece. I have spoken with Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan, and search and rescue efforts are currently underway. Updates will be provided as soon as possible”, Trudeau said via Twitter on late Wednesday.

The helicopter was part of Operation REASSURANCE, a NATO mission in Central and Eastern Europe.

A Greek Reporter said on Wednesday, citing sources inside the national Defense Ministry, that a Canadian Sea King helicopter had crashed in the Ionian Sea.

The Canadian Sikorsky CH-124 Sea King anti-submarine warfare helicopter, with six people on board, disappeared 52 nautical miles (100 kilometres) west of Cephalonia island, according to Greek outlet militaire.gr.

It said that one service member was killed, with the rest still missing.

The operation is the country’s largest military operation abroad, with up to 915 Canadian Armed Forces members deployed at any time, Canada’s Department of National Defense said.

Advertisements