Restaurants and coffee shops celebrate the National Coffee Day 2019 by offering a low-cost or even free coffee to start your day with.

On September 29, coffee lovers can probably have a cup of coffee once an hour, all day and never pay for it.

The list below details all the places you’ll find cheap and free coffee today, including Bruegger’s Bagels, Peet’s Coffee, Nekter Juice Bar, and many other places.

Free Coffee for National Coffee Day

Krispy Kreme

The deal: The classic donut chain is going all out for National Coffee Day. Walk into your local Krispy Kreme and they’ll give you a totally free brewed coffee and a totally free Original Glazed donut to pair with it. You don’t have to do a thing besides show up, though you should probably ask nicely! You’ll walk out with both a caffeine high and sugar high.

When: September 29

Dunkin’

The deal: Start the morning with BOGO hot coffees from your favorite store that used to have Donuts in the name.

When: September 29

Bruegger’s Bagels

The deal: If you’re a Bruegger’s Bagels Inner Circle member, you’re going to get a free coffee with any purchase. You can use it once a day throughout the run of the offer.

When: September 23-29

Hardee’s

The deal: Sign up for the ol’ Hardee’s newsletter by Saturday and you’ll be set up with a free coffee.

When: September 29

PJ’s Coffee

The deal: Stop in for a free 12-ounce coffee. No strings attached.

When: September 29

QuickChek

The deal: First-time users of the mobile app can land a free hot brewed coffee or ice coffee at all 158 locations.

When: September 29

Tim Hortons

The deal: Order through the Tim Rewards app, and you’ll get a free reward to celebrate Coffee Day over the weekend. That reward could be a free cup of coffee, other beverage, or baked good. Check the app for all the options.

When: September 28-29

Silk

The deal: You pay a premium for use oat, soy or other plant-based dairy alternatives in your morning cup. (Even though these options appear to be much better for the environment.) Silk is going to wipe out that price increase for one sweet, sweet day. Send a PayPal request to [email protected] for the cost of a single dairy-free coffee drink from your local shop. In the notes section, say what you ordered. Silk will reimburse you up to $5. Boom.

When: September 29

Barnes & Noble

The deal: You’ll get a free hot or iced tall coffee when you by something from the bake case at a Barnes & Noble Café.

When: September 29

Circle K

The deal: Buy through the Circle K app, and you’ll get a free medium Simply Great Coffee. You’ll also get a free Belvita Breakfast Biscuit with that free coffee.

When: September 29

Scooters Coffee

The deal: You don’t have to buy squat. You’re getting a free coffee. Wahoo.

When: September 29

Nekter Juice Bar

The deal: That place? They’ve only got juice and like, those pre-juice orbs with seeds. Fruit! Nope. Get a buy-one-get-one-free deal on a 16-ounce cold brew protein smoothie through the Nekter Juice Bar app.

When: September 29

Sheetz

The deal: Drop an order into the Sheetz mobile app and you’ll get a free cold brew in any size and any flavor.

When: September 29

Le Pain Quotidien

The deal: All 99 locations will offer you a free cup of coffee if you bring your own mug into the store.

When: September 29

Peet’s Coffee

The deal: There are a few deals running through Peet’s for the holiday. Get 25% off a pound of beans and a free drip coffee or tea when you purchase a pound of beans at a Peet’s coffee shop location.

When: September 27-29

Pilot Flying J

The deal: Use the Pilot Flying J app to get a free cup of hot or cold coffee in any size. It’s a good day to be on the road.

When: September 29

Cumberland Farms

The deal: Text “FREECOFFEE” to 64827 and you’ll get a coupon for a free hot or iced coffee. Though, you’re going to need a smartphone to redeem the offer.

When: September 29

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The deal: Get a free 16-ounce brewed coffee (hot or iced) with the purchase of any food or bakery item. Coffee Day is the best day.

When: September 29

Corner Bakery

The deal: Make any purchase and the Corner folks will set you up with a free coffee or cold brew

When: September 29 – October 1

Godiva Café

The deal: Make any purchase at a Godiva Café and you’ll get a free 12-ounce hot or iced coffee. At Godiva Boutiques, you can snag a buy-one-get-one 50% off deal on bags of coffee beans.

When: September 29

Intelligentsia Coffee

The deal: All 15 locations can get a free instant coffee with a purchase of $10 or more.

When: September 29

Kolache Factory

The deal: Grab a coupon from the Kolache Factory website (you can just show it on your phone) to get a free 12-ounce coffee in any flavor that tickles your fancy.

When: September 29

7-Eleven

The deal: Use the 7Rewards app to get any size coffee for a buck.

When: September 29

Peet’s Coffee

The deal: Get 25% off any regular, non-subscription bean order from the Peet’s site with the code “COFFEEDAY19.”

When: September 27-29

Atlas Coffee Club

The deal: Use the code “AtlasCoffeeDay19” to get your first 12-ounce bag of single-origin coffee for free with any subscription.

When: September 28-29

Bojangles

The deal: Participating locations are serving up coffee in any size for just a buck.

When: Through December 31

Amazon

The deal: Get 10% off a 32-count box of Peet’s Coffee K-cups. options include Brazil Minas Naturais, French Roast, Guatemala San Marcos, and Major Dickason’s Blend.

When: September 22-28

Instacart

The deal: There are a few offers available from Instacart that will improve your Coffee Day. Spend $15 of Califia products like their cold brew and get $5 off your total order or free delivery. You’ll get the same discount if you spend $15 on La Colombe products.

When: Through September 29

RISE Brewing Co.

The deal: Take 20% off any order through the Rise website on the food holiday that can get a …wait for it… rise out of you.

When: September 29

Grass Fed Coffee

The deal: Hit the site, use the code “COFFEEDAY”, and you’re getting 15% off your order.

When: September 29 – October 1

Good Day

The deal: Over at DrinkGoodDay.com, you’ll get 20% off orders of cold brew coffee with the code “COFFEEDAY2109.”

When: September 29 – October 1

Boyd’s Coffee

The deal: The roaster is offering 30% off all products today.

When: September 29-30

Farmer Brothers Coffee and Un Momento

The deal: You can get 30% off everything on either company’s site, including whole beans. Coffee Day can last as long as you’d like if you order the beans now.

When: September 29-30

Local Deals on National Coffee Day

Café Collective – Fort Lauderdale, Florida

The deal: Make a purchase and you’re going to get yourself a free cup o’ drip coffee. Feel the caffeine.

When: September 29

Easy’s – Los Angeles, California

The deal: Make any purchase at Easy’s in the Beverly Center and you’ll get a free cup of coffee.

When: September 29-30

Nutella Cafe – New York City, New York & Chicago, Illinois

The deal: Both locations are offering BOGO drip coffees for your caffeinating pleasure.

When: September 29

RISE Brewing Co. – New York City, New York

The deal: The company will be slinging a BOGO deal at NTC cafés for National Coffee Day

When: September 29

W Miami – Miami, Florida

The deal: Swing into the on-property Panther Coffee pop-up shop to snag a free cup of coffee.

When: September 29, 7-8am and 4-5pm

Taco Bell

The deal: Order through TacoBell.com or the Taco Bell app to get a totally free bean burrito when you place an order of at least $5.

When: Through October 17

Applebee’s

The deal: Every Sunday of the NFL season, Applebee’s is going to waive delivery fees because you don’t want to drive somewhere at halftime to pick up your wings.

When: Sundays through December 29

UNO Pizzeria & Grill

The deal: Get a $2 Stemmari Rosé Sangria with UNO’s new ongoing drink promotion. Hopefully it pairs nicely with cheese and pizza sauce.

When: August 23 – September 30

White Castle

The deal: For a limited time you can get two breakfast sliders for $3. The offer is part of the slider hub’s Winning Waffle promotion. Buy any waffle item, and you can win a trip to Belgium.

When: Through November 4

QDOBA

The deal: Through its partnership with No Kid Hungry, you can get some good grub and feel good about it. When you eat at QDOBA during the month of September, you can donate $2 to No Kid Hungry at participating locations. For your generosity, the chain will get you a coupon for a free order of chips and queso with the purchase of an entrée. You can use that coupon on your next visit.

When: Coupons given through September 30, coupons redeemable through October 6

Slice

The deal: To celebrate the start of the NFL season, the app that connects you to local pizza shops is offering $5 off any order made through the app. Use the code “NFL5” on an order of at least $10.

When: Ongoing

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

The deal: Sink your teeth into a Pizookie for just $3 with any purchase throughout the month. It’s a cookie baked in a deep-dish pan and topped with ice cream. Make room for dessert. Lots of room.

When: Through October 6

Applebee’s

The deal: The chain’s new Neighborhood Drink of the Month is a $1 Adios, available every day in September.

When: September 1-30

Grimaldi’s

The deal: Make a donation to No Kid Hungry when dining at Grimaldi’s, and you’ll get a “bounce back card” to match your donation in increments of $5 with a maximum of $25 per visit.

When: September 1-30

El Pollo Loco

The deal: The LA-inspired Mexican restaurant is launching a set of Fire-Grilled Combos that are just $5 each, including Chicken Nachos, Chicken Taquitos with guacamole, Tacos al Carbon, Classic Chicken Burrito, and more.

When: Available through October 30

White Castle

The deal: For a limited time you can get two breakfast sliders for $3. The offer is part of the slider hub’s Winning Waffle promotion. Buy any waffle item on the menu and you can win a trip to Belgium.

When: Through November 4

Pizza Hut

The deal: Grab a large three-topping pizza for $7.99.

When: Ongoing

Olive Garden

The deal: As of late July, Olive Garden has made its $5 Take Home promotion a permanent offer. When you order an entrée in-restaurant, you can get up to five $5 Take Home orders to go along with your order. They, however, will not clean out your office microwave when you reheated for lunch the next day. That’s on you.

When: Ongoing

