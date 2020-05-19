BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – An Israeli military advisor stated during an interview that the speeches of Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah empowered the Palestinian forces to attack Israel.

The Hebrew-language Channel 7 news interviewed, Yair Ansbacher, the military and security advisor at Bar Ilan University on Tuesday evening.

During the interview, Ansbacher told Channel 7 that Nasrallah’s speeches helped the Palestinian forces attack the Israeli military in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, especially the “weaker than a spider’s web” speech.

The advisor explained that Nasrallah managed to instill the spirit of the resistance with great awareness and mastery, and succeeded in documenting his operations with sound and image since the nineties.

He pointed out that Hezbollah was successful in carrying out operations and wars of attrition against the Israeli army.

Channel 7 reported on its website that the Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon created a phenomenon called “Labanah”, which means exporting the ideas of resistance from Hezbollah to various Palestinian groups and factions.

It is noteworthy to mention that Ehud Barak, the former Israeli Prime Minister, had ordered the withdrawal of the Israeli forces from southern Lebanon on May 25, 2000, in what he considered “a strategic failure to Israel” and “a moral victory for the Lebanese Hezbollah.”

