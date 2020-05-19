BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – An Israeli military advisor stated during an interview that the speeches of Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah empowered the Palestinian forces to attack Israel.
The Hebrew-language Channel 7 news interviewed, Yair Ansbacher, the military and security advisor at Bar Ilan University on Tuesday evening.
During the interview, Ansbacher told Channel 7 that Nasrallah’s speeches helped the Palestinian forces attack the Israeli military in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, especially the “weaker than a spider’s web” speech.
The advisor explained that Nasrallah managed to instill the spirit of the resistance with great awareness and mastery, and succeeded in documenting his operations with sound and image since the nineties.
He pointed out that Hezbollah was successful in carrying out operations and wars of attrition against the Israeli army.
Channel 7 reported on its website that the Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon created a phenomenon called “Labanah”, which means exporting the ideas of resistance from Hezbollah to various Palestinian groups and factions.
It is noteworthy to mention that Ehud Barak, the former Israeli Prime Minister, had ordered the withdrawal of the Israeli forces from southern Lebanon on May 25, 2000, in what he considered “a strategic failure to Israel” and “a moral victory for the Lebanese Hezbollah.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.