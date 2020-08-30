BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – On Saturday, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Hezbollah, stated that the U.S. offered to open a line with his party for the sake of peace with Israel.
Nasrallah said in his speech during the Ashura Council, broadcast by Al-Manar TV: “The Americans tried a lot to open a line with Hezbollah, they tried a lot to adopt mutual friends with us.”
He said: “All they want is Israel, the security of Israel and normalization with Israel, peace with Israel, obtain the approval of Israel, and take what it wants, as in the regimes trying to preserve their thrones.”
Nasrallah continued, “We were presented with money, power, and government, even the development of the political system in Lebanon for our benefit, huge sums of money, billions of dollars, and we would remove you from the terrorist lists.”
He would add, “There is a right issue, and we did not and will not do it.”
