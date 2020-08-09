BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – The U.S. space agency “NASA” has published special pictures that reveal the extent of the damage caused by the Beirut Port explosion.

Pictures released by the agency’s Rapid Advanced Imaging and Analysis (ARIA) team, in cooperation with the Earth Observatory in Singapore, revealed the extent of the damage caused by the Beirut Port explosion.

On the attached map, the dark red points, such as those in and around thePport of Beirut, represent the most severe damage, according to what was reported by Al-Nashra.

A @NASAJPL team, in collaboration with @EOS_SG, used satellite-derived data to map the likely extent of damage from the Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut. Maps like this one can help identify badly damaged areas where people may need assistance: https://t.co/osF7y1tOQ3 pic.twitter.com/mamSfRGK4Q — NASA (@NASA) August 8, 2020

The orange areas were clearly damaged, while the yellow areas were likely to have suffered somewhat less damage, and each colored pixel represents an area of ​​30 meters.