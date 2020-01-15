BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The Lebanese judiciary accused Fadi Al-Hashem, the husband of singer Nancy Ajram, for the “intentional killing” felony, after the shooting of a Syrian man in their house two weeks ago.
According to Lebanon’s Al-Jadeed, “Judge Ghada Aoun claimed the crime of intentional murder against Dr. Fadi Al-Hashem, the husband of singer Nancy Ajram, under Article 547, which is stipulated in Article 229.”
The Lebanese judge, Ghada Aoun, referred the file to the first investigative judge in Mount Lebanon.
The Syrian national, Mohammad Hassan Al-Mousa, was accused by Ajram and Hashem of attempted armed robbery, which allegedly prompted the singer’s husband to open fire and kill the intruder.
Since then, several theories have surfaced for the reason of the killing, with some accusing Hashem, a dentist, of a premeditated killing as he fired 17 bullets into Mousa.
Hashem has maintained his innocence and said he was defending his family from the intruder.
