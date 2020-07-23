BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – Iran confirmed on Thursday, that the recent explosions and fires inside the country are not related to sabotage operations or cyber attacks.
According to the Fars News Agency, who quoted the statements of the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, reported that “the country’s infrastructure is subject to thousands of cyber attacks daily and most of them are thwarted.”
However, Mousavi pointed out that these cyber attacks are not responsible for the recent rise in explosions and fires across the Islamic republic.
Mousavi continued, “The Iranian defense system is thwarting most of these attacks, and the enemies have not achieved their main goals from them,” pointing out that “the countries and entities that support, lead and carry out these attacks, most of them launched by the American administration, have been identified.”
The Iranian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the issue of cyber attacks is worrisome to the whole world and the international community must respond appropriately to them, and considered that it must respond appropriately to these crimes and to violate international laws.
Mousavi ended his statement saying: “As the U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the implementation of these attacks, the US administration is going to be accused of any future attack on Iran, and Iran ‘s right to defend itself by all means available to Alseperanih attacks if they occur.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.