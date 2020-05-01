BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.)- The Israeli Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday that it one of its army bases was raided by unknown assailants, resulting in the seizure of military equipment.

The official account of the Israeli Ministry of Defense published a new tweet confirming the discovery of a breach of the fence of the military base in the southern part of the country, and the identification of damage to military equipment at the base.

The official account for the Ministry of Defense stated that the preliminary investigation revealed the presence of a number of suspects who entered the base and stole military equipment, and destroyed other equipment, and succeeded in escaping, noting that the breach of the military base fence had been fixed, so the military police would open an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Channel 7 said that a group of ‘Bedouins’ succeeded in penetrating the fence of the Taslim Military Base in the Negev Desert, stealing equipment and weapons, while managing to damage a tank in the process.

No further details have been reported and no group has claimed responsibility for the raid.

