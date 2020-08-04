BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – A large fire broke out on Tuesday inside the Iranian industrial area of Bardis in the northeastern part of the Islamic Republic.
According to the spokesman for the Tehran Fire Department, the “fire broke out for 56 minutes this morning, which resulted in very thick smoke. Firefighting teams from the villages Bardis, Boomen, and Roumadh are working to put out the fire.”
He continued: “The fire broke out in three production units, a two-storey building and warehouses that include leather and wood used in the storage industry.”
He revealed that the area where the fire broke out amounted to about 2,500 square meters.
The official IRNA agency stated that this industrial city contains several production units, including the adhesive industries, wood and metal industries.
On the other hand, Ali Ashter, Head of the Ports and Maritime Navigation Department in Qeshm Island (affiliated to Hormuzgan Governorate – South), announced that a fire broke out in one of the commercial wooden boats in Bahman port.
He said in a statement on Monday: “The reasons for this incident are not yet known, confirming that the firefighting teams on the island of Qeshm went immediately after seeing the smoke at the site of the fire and started extinguishing operations from the beach and the sea as well.
He continued, that the emergency and marine rescue teams moved the boat from the incident area to a safe place, noting that the fire incident did not leave any victims or injured, nor did it cause obstruction of navigation activities in Qeshm.
