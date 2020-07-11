BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – Local reports from Idlib revealed the killing of two senior jihadist leaders from the “Ansar al-Tawhid” organization last night.
According to the reports, an unknown drone, likely U.S. Coalition, carried out an airstrike in the Al-Sina’a District of Idlib city, after which an explosion was heard that shook the administrative capital.
Not long after the drone strike, opposition activists took to social media to report the attack on the eastern part of the Idlib city.
The two remains of the two jihadist commanders were recovered shortly after the attack, with no group or force claiming responsibility for the attack.
Meanwhile, Sputnik Arabic, citing local sources, confirmed that the two people who were killed as a result of this raid were in a meeting at one of the jihadist compounds belonging to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, on the outskirts of Idlib without knowing additional details about their identity and nationality.
No further details have been released since the attack.
Over the last month, at least three mysterious drone strikes have been carried out in the Idlib Governorate; these attacks have specifically targeted members of Ansar Al-Tawhid (formerly Jund Al-Aqsa) and the Hurras Al-Deen group.
