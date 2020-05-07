BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – The new Iraqi government will be headed by Mustafa Al-Kazemi after he took his constitutional oath before the Iraqi parliament.

The Iraqi parliament gave its confidence to the government of the Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi after voting for most of the ministers nominated for ministerial roles.

At its session, the Iraqi parliament agreed to give confidence to the Defense Minister Juma Anad, Interior Minister Othman Al-Ghanmi, Finance Minister Ali Abdul Amirawi, and Planning Minister Khaled Najm.

The Iraqi parliament agreed to give Nasser Hussain Bandar confidence to take over the Ministry of Transport, and also Adnan Darjal to take over the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

As for the Ministry of Industry, it was given to Manhal Aziz, while the communications portfolio went to the pillars of Shihab.

Parliament also gave confidence to Adel Hashouch as Minister of Labor , Mahdi Rashid Jassim as Minister of Water Resources, and Hamid Mekhlef as Minister of Education.

The parliament, however, did not vote in support of Minister of Commerce Nawar Nassif and Culture Minister Hisham Saleh Daoud.

The U.S. has already approved the appointments and given its full support to Kazemi to lead the new Iraqi government.

