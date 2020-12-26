BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – The leader of the Sadrist movement in Iraq, Muqtada al-Sadr, today, sent a message to Iran and the United States on Friday, asking them to “keep their conflicts out of Iraq.”

“Beloved Iraq fell victim to the American-Iranian conflict, and has been damaged in a way that cannot be tolerated as if it was an arena for their military, security, political and viral conflicts due to the weakness of the government and the dispersal of the people.”

He continued, “I call on our dear neighbor (Iran) to keep Iraq away from its conflicts, and we will not leave them in their intensity if Iraq and its government preserve prestige and independence.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Al-Sadr warned that what he called “the occupation, its persistence in the conflict,” and indicated that “Iraq and the Iraqis are not a party to the conflict and we are in the process of building our beloved Iraq.”

He stressed, “If there is no response, we will have a political and popular position to protect my people, my patriotism, my sanctities and myself from this unacceptable interference in one way or another.”

Al-Sadr concluded his statement by saying: “Iraq is the true source of Shiism and the first source of resistance against the occupation.”