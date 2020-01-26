BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – Sayyed Muqtada Al-Sadr issued a statement on Sunday that calls on the people of Iraq to gather for a new protest at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

In a statement released, today, the Sadrist Movement leader said: “To the patriotic people who reject the American occupation and others … We call on you today, Sunday, to protest against the American embassy and its followers.”

He explained, “That vigil will be at six in the evening in the places of the Friday prayers in the provinces,” noting that “the stand in Najaf will be near the bridges of the twentieth revolution.”

The Iraqi capital, Baghdad, witnessed a massive demonstration on Friday that was organized by the Sadrist Movement’s leader earlier in the week.

