BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – Sayyed Muqtada Al-Sadr issued a statement on Sunday that calls on the people of Iraq to gather for a new protest at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

READ ALSO: Iraqi military says missile attack near US embassy launched from southeast Iraq

In a statement released, today, the Sadrist Movement leader said: “To the patriotic people who reject the American occupation and others … We call on you today, Sunday, to protest against the American embassy and its followers.”

He explained, “That vigil will be at six in the evening in the places of the Friday prayers in the provinces,” noting that “the stand in Najaf will be near the bridges of the twentieth revolution.”

The Iraqi capital, Baghdad, witnessed a massive demonstration on Friday that was organized by the Sadrist Movement’s leader earlier in the week.

 

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  New Quds Force commander vows to expel US troops from Middle East

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Discuss

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of