BEIRUT, LÍBANO (10:30 p.m.) – La Agencia de Noticias Árabe Siria (SANA), de propiedad estatal, publicó un video que muestra unidades militares rusas patrullando la frontera sirio-turca desde Qamishli.
El Ministerio de Defensa ruso anunció el viernes la llegada de unos 300 policías militares rusos a Siria para ayudar a la retirada de las fuerzas kurdas de la frontera con Turquía.
El Ministerio de Defensa dijo en un comunicado: “Alrededor de 300 miembros de la policía militar de las fuerzas armadas en la República de Chechenia llegaron a la República Árabe Siria para realizar tareas especiales”.
Según la declaración, “comenzarán a llevar a cabo tareas para ayudar a garantizar la seguridad de la población y mantener la ley y el orden, patrullar las áreas designadas, así como ayudar a retirar el YPG y sus armas a una profundidad de 30 kilómetros dentro del territorio sirio “.
Anteriormente, una fuente del Ministerio de Defensa de Rusia dijo a la agencia “Sputnik” que, a la luz de los nuevos desafíos, se transferirán 276 policías militares rusos y 33 equipos a Siria.
