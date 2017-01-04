BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) - Lebanese President Michel 'Aoun accused the Israeli Mossad of likely carrying out the murder of a Lebanese national in Angola this week.

During a cabinet meeting in his Ba'abda palace on Wednesday, President 'Aoun stated that the Lebanese Foreign Ministry was following up on the murder of the Lebanese national, Al-Manar reported today.

The Lebanese President said his government has information that indicates the Mossad was linked to the murder of Amine Bakri, a 56 year old Lebanese national from the Nabatiyeh Municipality.

Bakri will be buried in the Iraqi city of Najaf, his family told Al-Manar.