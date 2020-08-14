BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked the Mossad for helping to develop relations with the Gulf states over the past years.
“I called the head of the Mossad, Yossi Cohen, and thanked him for helping the Mossad in developing Israeli relations with the Gulf states over the years, which helped in the maturation of the peace agreement with the UAE,” Netanyahu said in a tweet Thursday evening.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ‘historic’ peace agreement between Israel and the UAE under American auspices.
Trump tweeted on Thursday, “A big breakthrough today! A historic peace agreement between our two great friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates.”
Trump stated that: “Representatives from Israel and the UAE will meet in the coming weeks to sign partnership agreements in the fields of investment, tourism, direct aviation and security.”
He explained that “under the agreement, Israel will suspend its plans to impose sovereignty over areas identified by Trump’s peace plan in the Middle East.”
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan tweeted: “In my phone call today with U.S. President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, it was agreed to stop Israel’s annexation of the Palestinian territories.”
He added, “The UAE and Israel also agreed to lay down a roadmap towards launching joint cooperation, leading to bilateral relations.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.