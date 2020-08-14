BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked the Mossad for helping to develop relations with the Gulf states over the past years.

“I called the head of the Mossad, Yossi Cohen, and thanked him for helping the Mossad in developing Israeli relations with the Gulf states over the years, which helped in the maturation of the peace agreement with the UAE,” Netanyahu said in a tweet Thursday evening.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ‘historic’ peace agreement between Israel and the UAE under American auspices.

Trump tweeted on Thursday, “A big breakthrough today! A historic peace agreement between our two great friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates.”

Trump stated that: “Representatives from Israel and the UAE will meet in the coming weeks to sign partnership agreements in the fields of investment, tourism, direct aviation and security.”

He explained that “under the agreement, Israel will suspend its plans to impose sovereignty over areas identified by Trump’s peace plan in the Middle East.”

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan tweeted: “In my phone call today with U.S. President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, it was agreed to stop Israel’s annexation of the Palestinian territories.”

He added, “The UAE and Israel also agreed to lay down a roadmap towards launching joint cooperation, leading to bilateral relations.”