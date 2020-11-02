BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Russian embassy in Yerevan denied on Sunday, reports that two Russian border guards were killed in Armenia.
The embassy post said on Facebook: “With regard to appeals from media representatives to request comment on the information that appeared in several sources about the killing of two Russian border guards, we inform you that this is not true.”
The Russian embassy called for this kind of misinformation to be handled with caution and care.
Earlier, Armenia appealed to Russia formally to start urgent consultations to ensure security, in light of the conflict with Azerbaijan in Karabakh.
The Russian Foreign Ministry reiterated Moscow’s commitment to the allies’ pledges and promised to provide assistance if the clashes moved to the territory of Armenia.
For his part, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev considered Pashinyan’s appeal to Russia as an “admission of defeat.”
