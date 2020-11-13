BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Moroccan authorities announced on Friday that they will take action against dangerous and unacceptable provocations by the Polisario, as they put it, in the buffer zone of Guerguerat in the Western Sahara.

The ministry said in a statement that “after it committed itself to the utmost restraint, Morocco had no other choice but to assume its responsibilities in order to put an end to the state of obstruction resulting from these movements and to re-establish freedom of civil and commercial movement.”

The statement continued, “These documented acts constitute real and premeditated acts of destabilization, which change the situation in the region, violate military agreements and represent a real threat to the sustainability of the ceasefire. They undermine the chances of any revival of the political process desired by the international community.”

The Moroccan Foreign Ministry statement added: “The Kingdom of Morocco has given all the necessary time to the good offices of the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the MINURSO mission, in order to induce the Polisario to stop its destabilizing actions and leave the buffer zone in Guerguerat. Nevertheless, the pleas of MINURSO and the Secretary-General of the United Nations, unfortunately, in addition to the interventions of many members of the Security Council, it did not succeed.”

The Polisario, in the Guerguerat region since October 21, 2020, has cut off roads there, obstructing the movement of people and goods on this road.