BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Moroccan Air Force has requested to purchase 12 Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drones, which are considered one of the most advanced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in the world, the website Manadefense reported over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Hespress reported that “Morocco is moving towards acquiring more combat drones, as the Royal Armed Forces have a fleet of these attack aircraft.”

“The Turkish Bayraktar aircraft have a set of technical and combat characteristics, the most important of which is their ability to extend ammunition, and they are located in a gray area between the capabilities of anti-aircraft defense systems, which drives the use of medium-range systems that are heavier, less flexible and more expensive to use.”

The Bayraktar TB2 has seen combat in Syria, Karabakh and Libya, prompting several countries to inquire about purchasing these drones from Turkey.

Most recently, Ukraine was one of the latest countries to acquire these drones, as the latter and Turkey continue to expand their defense cooperation.

