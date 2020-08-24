BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – Morocco has rejected any normalization of relations with Israel, after Tel Aviv announced the normalization of relations with the United Arab Emirates.
Reuters reported that the Moroccan Prime Minister, Saad Eddine El-Othmani, refused to normalize his country with Israel.
In front of a meeting of the Justice and Development Party, Othmani stressed that “Morocco rejects any normalization with the Zionist entity because that strengthens its position in continuing to violate the rights of the Palestinian people.”
Morocco believes that a two-state solution is necessary with the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Morocco and Israel began low-level relations in 1993 after a peace agreement was reached between the Palestinians and Israel. But Rabat froze relations with Israel after the outbreak of the Palestinian uprising in 2000.
These statements come before a visit by Jared Kushner, the senior advisor and son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, to the region, and after the UAE and Israel reached a recent agreement.
