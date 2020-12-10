BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – Israel and Morocco agreed on Thursday, to normalize their relations in a deal reached with the help of the United States, which makes the North African nation the fourth Arab country to set aside hostility to Israel during the past four months.

Reuters quoted a senior US official as saying that “Trump reached an agreement during a phone call on Thursday, with the Moroccan monarch, King Mohammed VI.”

Reuters added, “Within the framework of this agreement, US President Donald Trump agreed to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the territory of Western Sahara, which is witnessing a decades-old regional conflict between Morocco and the Polisario Front backed by Algeria, a separatist movement seeking to establish an independent state in the region.”

Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations – a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020

Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen had revealed earlier that Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Morocco are among the countries that are scheduled to establish relations with his country within the framework of a regional rapprochement initiated by US President Donald Trump.

Cohen said Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Morocco and Niger were “on the agenda”.

“These are the five countries … if Trump’s policy continues, we will be able to reach additional agreements.”