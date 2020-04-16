BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Syrian governorate of Latakia witnessed more than ten consecutive earthquakes on Wednesday, the intensity ranging from light to medium.

The Syrian National Seismological Center said that the strongest tremor was 4.7 degrees on the Richter scale and 10 km in depth; it occurred on the Syrian coast 38 km from the city of Latakia and was felt in most Syrian cities.

In addition to this tremor, the country witnessed a number of aftershocks, the last of which was recorded 48 km northwest of the city of Latakia and had a magnitude of 2.6 on the Richter scale.

The first tremor, with a magnitude of 4.2, occurred at dawn on Wednesday, at a depth of two kilometers and 33 km northwest of Latakia, followed by two slight aftershocks on the Syrian coast, then a group of small aftershocks, according to the description of the center.

At 10:40 A.M. (local time), another tremor measuring 4.7 degrees at a distance of 40 km north of Latakia was recorded, and it was felt by some cities in Cyprus and Turkey

About an hour later, it was followed by a 4.6-degree aftershock, 38 km northwest of Latakia.

Advertisements