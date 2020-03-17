BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00) – The leaders of several militant groups have unanimously rejected the agreement to stop hostilities in Idlib, Sputnik Arabic reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the governorate.
According to the publication, the militant groups have responded to the ceasefire by pushing reinforcements to the front-lines in Idlib, as they prepare to take on the Syrian Armed Forces.
Furthermore, the publication said the militants have threatened to attack the Russian Armed Forces if they attempt to carry out patrols near their lines.
Citing local sources in Idlib, Sputnik Arabic said Ansar Al-Tawhid, a terrorist group part of the jihadist coalition “Incite the Believers”, has rejected any agreement to cease hostilities.
Sputnik Arabic said the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham have also rejected the ceasefire, despite the fact they have yet to release any statements regarding the agreement.
They added that Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham has instructed its fighters to target the Russian military in Idlib.
