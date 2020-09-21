The FinCEN files are the latest leaks to steer up trouble within the financial world, revealing a corruption scandal worth more than $2 trillion enabled by the US financial system.
Just like the Panama papers, the latest scandal reaches every country in the world and Venezuela is no exception.
The files revealed that more than $22 million have been diverted from ‘Mision Che Guevara’ to the Swiss Bank account of the Ceballos family.
‘Mision Che Guevara’ is a state funded mission to develop projects for the poorest in Venezuela. In this case, $22 million had been diverted from a construction project in Colinas de San Francisco de Yare to the swiss bank account of construction mogul Alejandro Ceballos.
However, Alejandro Ceballos is not unknown in Venezuela. While little is known about the source of his money, he loves to spend it. The family is under investigation in Venezuela since 2015.
