BEIRUT, LÍBANO (5:45 P.M.) – La Fuerza Aérea Rusa lanzó varios ataques aéreos sobre el campo del sur de la Gobernación de Idlib el miércoles, ya que sus aviones de combate atacaron varios sitios pertenecientes a los rebeldes yihadistas.
En particular, la Fuerza Aérea rusa concentró sus ataques en las ciudades controladas por Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham de Kafr Sijnah, Hazarin y Kafr Nabl; Esto resultó en una serie de explosiones reportadas por activistas de la oposición en el sur de Idlib.
Durante un ataque contra Hazarin, se puede ver a la Fuerza Aérea rusa usando lo que se cree que es una bomba de búnker en un sitio de Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
