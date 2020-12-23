BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 P.M.) – The nuclear submarine USS Georgia, accompanied by other warships, crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States.

Video footage released by the US Navy shows the submarine accompanied by two guided missile cruisers en route to the Persian Gulf after leaving the 5th Fleet base in Bahrain.

The submarine can carry up to 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles and host about 66 special operations personnel.

The crossing of this submarine comes as the commander of US forces in the Middle East, General Frank McKenzie, said that his country is “ready to respond” if Iran attacks it on the first anniversary of the killing of General Qassem Soleimani.

Iran, in response, has warned that it is prepared for any provocation and that they followed the US submarine closely as it traveled through the Strait of Hormuz near the Islamic Republic’s territorial waters.