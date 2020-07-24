BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – At approximately 8:30 P.M. (local time), two U.S. F-15 jets approached an Iranian civilian airliner over southeastern Syria.
According to reports, the U.S. F-15 jets approached the Iranian Mahar Air aircraft from a distance, as the Pentagon claimed the airliner was approaching the Al-Tanf region, which is currently under American control near the Iraqi and Jordanian borders.
The incident was caught on film by all parties involved, including passengers on the Mahan Air flight, who shared the terrifying moments that the F-15 approached the airliner.
Violent interception of Iranian Mahan Air passanger airplane over Syria by US or Israeli F-15. Pilot was forced to drop altitude in order to avoid collision. pic.twitter.com/tBL7px3vgA
— Aldin 🇧🇦 (@aldin_ww) July 23, 2020
Last night’s incident marked the first time during the Syrian war that the U.S. has intercepted an Iranian airliner or any civilian aircraft over the Arab Republic.
