BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – A new video that was released on Friday showed U.S. military personnel and Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops coming face-to-face in northeastern Syria.

The video shows a Syrian soldier (some pages said he was an officer), as he faces an American patrol in the eastern Euphrates.

The Syrian Army soldier tells the U.S. patrol:

“You are occupiers, and you will leave Syria either today or tomorrow.”

