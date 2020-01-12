Russian and US Naval vessels had a close encounter in the North Arabian Sea on Thursday, with either side lobbing blame at the other for the incident.

Footage shows a Russian naval vessel sailing closely to the USS Farragut.

According to the US Navy, the Russian vessel “aggressively approached” the USS Farragut, and the US vessel blasted its horn five times to alert the Russian ship of the possibility of collision, and “requested the Russian ship alter course in accordance with international rules of the road.” The US statement then said that the Russian ship eventually changed course.

Russian authorities on the other hand reject this version of events. In a statement made by the Russian Ministry of Defense, the US vessel crossed the traffic lane of the Russian ship, and cited the 1972 Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea saying “when two power-driven vessels are crossing so as to involve risk of collision, the vessel which has the other on her own starboard side shall keep out of the way.”

“Therefore, on January 9, 2020 the US Navy destroyer, which was on the left from the traffic lane of the Russian Navy ship sailing ahead, grossly violated the international regulations for preventing collisions at sea, by maneuvering to cross its course,” the Defense Ministry statement said.

Source: Ruptly

