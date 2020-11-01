BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – An unknown suicide drone carried out an attack in the northwestern region of Syria this past weekend, targeting a site inside the Idlib Governorate.

According to a report from neighboring Hama, the suicide drone struck a site inside the town of Ma’arat Al-Misreen in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

In a video released shortly after the attack, the suicide drone was filmed from afar hitting its target in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

While no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, some Syrian government activists have claimed that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) was behind this drone strike.

Al-Masdar News has reached out to the Syrian Arab Army for confirmation, but no answer has been given.