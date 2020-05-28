BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – On Wednesday, a Turkish military convoy came under attack by a roadside bomb that was detonated by unknown assailants in the western countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Defense, at least one soldier was killed as a result of the attack, while another was hospitalized for minor wounds.

The attack reportedly took place near the border town of Al-Ghassaniyeh in the western countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

It should be noted that Al-Ghassaniyeh is under the control of foreign jihadists from the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP).

A video was released shortly after the attack on the Turkish military vehicle; it shows the moment the roadside bomb was detonated by the unknown assailants.

Advertisements