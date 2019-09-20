BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Armed Forces shot down an enemy drone that was seen flying over the southeastern suburbs of Damascus last night.

The drone, which some in Damascus believe belonged to the Israeli military, was reportedly shot down over the Aqraba area near the Jaramana District by the Syrian air defenses.

As shown in the video below, the drone exploded over the Aqraba area, which was heard throughout the city of Damascus last night.

