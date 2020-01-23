BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – The Syrian military blew up a dilapidated building in the western outskirts of Aleppo city that was used by the jihadist rebels to snipe army personnel.

In the video that was captured from afar, the Syrian Air Force drops a bomb on the building, destroying it completely so that it can no longer be used by the jihadist rebels.

For years, the jihadist forces have used snipers in western Aleppo to impede the Syrian Army’s advances and harass soldiers posted up in the area.

The constant sniping and large network of tunnels in western Aleppo has made this front very difficult for the Syrian Armed Forces; it is also one of the reasons the military is seeking to clear these areas in 2020.

