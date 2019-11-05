BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) carried out a powerful attack against the jihadist rebels in the Al-Ghaab Plain region of northwestern Hama this week.

According to reports from northwestern Syria, the Syrian Arab Army heavily shelled the jihadist positions in both the Al-Ghaab Plain and southern countryside of Idlib, as they struck different militant gatherings in this region of northwestern Syria.

Video footage of the Syrian Army’s attack on the Al-Ghaab Plain was captured on Monday and released shortly after the strikes.

