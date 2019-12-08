BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) launched several airstrikes over the Idlib Governorate on Saturday, as they continued their aerial campaign over northwestern Syria.
Alongside their Russian counterparts, the Syrian Air Force heavily targeted several sites inside the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, including the jihadist positions between the towns of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man and Kafr Nabl.
In one particular attack, the Syrian Air Force reportedly struck the headquarters of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in the town of Kafr Nabl; this alleged attack was captured on film in the Idlib Governorate on Saturday.
