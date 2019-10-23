BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force launched several airstrikes over the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Wednesday, as their warplanes targeted a number of sites belonging to the jihadist rebels.

In particular, the Russian Air Force concentrated their strikes on the the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham-held towns of Kafr Sijnah, Hazarin, and Kafr Nabl; this resulted in a number of explosions that were reported by opposition activists in southern Idlib.

During one attack on Hazarin, the Russian Air Force can be seen using what is believed to be a bunker buster bomb on a Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham site.